The Winnipeg Jets have announced that associate coach Scott Arniel will be behind the bench on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

Head coach Rick Bowness experienced dizzy spells earlier in the day, prompting him to end his media availability early. The 67-year-old returned to coaching duties on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the team's season opener last week.

Arbiel coached the team during Bowness' first absence.

Bowness is entering his first season as Jets' head coach after spending the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars, where he had an 89-62-25 record over 176 games. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20, where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Arniel spent parts of two seasons as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12, compiling a 45-60-18 record in 123 games. He has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals.

The Jets enter tonight's game with a 2-3 record and are looking to avoid a third-straight loss.