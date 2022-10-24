Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability abruptly Monday morning after experiencing a couple of dizzy spells and feeling unwell.

The 67-year-old returned behind the Jets bench on Saturday after being sidelined by COVID-19 to start to the season.

Bowness tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the team's season opener against the New York Rangers last week. Jets' associate coach Scott Arniel assumed the interim duties for the Jets on their road trip.

#NHLJets official says Rick Bowness experienced a couple of dizzy spells and hasn’t been feeling well this morning in the aftermath of his COVID episode, which is why he ended his media availability abruptly. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 24, 2022

Bowness is entering his first season as Jets' head coach after spending the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars, where he had an 89-62-25 record over 176 games. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20, where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Moncton, NB native previously served as interim head coach of the original incarnation of the Jets in 1989.

Winnipeg is set to host the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.