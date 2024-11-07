The NCAA said Thursday that it would begin allowing Canadian Hockey League players to retain their eligibility to play U.S. college hockey, a decision that may dramatically alter the path for many elite young players.

The NCAA, which announced the decision would take effect Aug. 1, 2025, said Division I teams can begin recruiting players from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League immediately, according to College Hockey Inc., a recruiting arm of NCAA schools.

The rule change comes after the NCAA said it was considering a proposal to enable prospects who participate in major junior hockey to retain NCAA eligibility, as long as they are not paid more than “actual and necessary expenses” as part of that participation.

Even after the change, players risk losing their eligibility if they accept jerseys, hats, T-shirts, or any material benefits from teams without paying for them, College Hockey wrote in a posting on its website.

Prior to joining an NCAA Division I school program, a prospect can attend as many NHL development camps as they would like and receive their necessary expenses for the duration of camp, including return travel immediately at the conclusion of camp, College Hockey wrote.

The eligibility rule has not been changed at the NCAA Division-III level.

“While we will take time to fully review this rule change, we believe this is a positive development that will provide our players with more opportunities to continue their hockey and academic careers following their time in the CHL,” the CHL said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “It will also give young players and their families more options in choosing their development path, which includes opening up the CHL – the best development hockey league in the world for players aged 16-20 – to more players worldwide.”

J.P. Barry, a player agent with CAA Hockey in Toronto, said in an interview with TSN that the NCAA’s decision should help CHL teams to attract the best young players because they won't have to choose between major junior and U.S. college hockey.

“For top CHL teams, it puts muscles on top of muscles because it’s going to enhance their ability to attract the top players,” Barry said. “It’s huge. It's good for players and it may completely alter their development path choices.”

Until now, the NCAA has considered all major junior players professional because some CHL players have already signed contracts with National Hockey League teams.

Barry said that, with the rule change, he could envision a number of top junior players leaving their CHL teams after a few seasons to go to NCAA schools, so long as they have maintained good grades.

“It’s also going to be good that this will put pressure on the CHL teams to help players do better academically,” Barry said. “Parents are going to want that assurance because you don’t get into an NCAA school without doing well in school.”

It’s hard to predict who might suffer from the NCAA rule change, Barry said.

He said it probably hurts Junior A teams, which often act as a bridge for players who are biding their time between minor hockey and the NCAA.

“[Junior A teams] rely on elite players who primarily choose the NCAA path,” Barry said. “Now these players can freely go to the CHL instead and still go on to the NCAA.”

And even though the rule change may help CHL teams attract the best top young prospects, it won't help the CHL to lose marketable 18- and 19-year-old stars after two or three seasons to the NCAA , Barry said.

Barry said another question that needs answering is what happens to the CHL’s scholarship program. Currently, CHL players receive one year of tuition for every year they play in major junior hockey. Most NCAA Division I hockey players receive full-ride scholarships.

The NCAA rule change also comes as it defends a lawsuit filed in New York that alleges NCAA rules banning CHL players from playing in U.S. college hockey violate U.S. antitrust laws. In that lawsuit, Riley Masterson, who is from Fort Erie, Ont., and is listed as a class representative, allegedly lost his college eligibility two years ago when the then-16-year-old played in two exhibition games for the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires.