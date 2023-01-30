1h ago
Top prospect Tiedemann among Jays' Spring Training invites
Promising pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann is among the internal non-roster players to be invited to Spring Training by the Toronto Blue Jays.
TSN.ca Staff
The 20-year-old left-handed pitcher is ranked first on Scott Mitchell's list of Blue Jays prospects and is ranked 33rd league-wide on MLB.com.
Tiedemann, selected by the Jays in the third-round of the 2021 MLB Draft, posted a combined 5-4 record with a 2.17 ERA over 18 total starts in Single-A and Double-A during the 2022 season.
Here's the full list of internal non-roster invites:
OF Zach Britton
LHP Jimmy Burnette
C Phil Clarke
LHP Brandon Eisert
RHP Junior Fernández
RHP Bowden Francis
RHP Adrian Hernandez
RHP Hayden Juenger
RHP Matt Peacock
RHP Jackson Rees
RHP Sem Robberse
LHP Jimmy Robbins
INF Andres Sosa
LHP Ricky Tiedemann
Furthermore, the Blue Jays announced the signings of catcher Stevie Berman and infielder Vinny Capra to minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training.