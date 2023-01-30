Promising pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann is among the internal non-roster players to be invited to Spring Training by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 20-year-old left-handed pitcher is ranked first on Scott Mitchell's list of Blue Jays prospects and is ranked 33rd league-wide on MLB.com.

Some internal non-roster spring invites for #BlueJays today, headlined by Ricky Tiedemann’s first big-league camp. pic.twitter.com/lsX1aPtzpf — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 30, 2023

Tiedemann, selected by the Jays in the third-round of the 2021 MLB Draft, posted a combined 5-4 record with a 2.17 ERA over 18 total starts in Single-A and Double-A during the 2022 season.

Here's the full list of internal non-roster invites:

OF Zach Britton

LHP Jimmy Burnette

C Phil Clarke

LHP Brandon Eisert

RHP Junior Fernández

RHP Bowden Francis

RHP Adrian Hernandez

RHP Hayden Juenger

RHP Matt Peacock

RHP Jackson Rees

RHP Sem Robberse

LHP Jimmy Robbins

INF Andres Sosa

LHP Ricky Tiedemann

Furthermore, the Blue Jays announced the signings of catcher Stevie Berman and infielder Vinny Capra to minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training.