TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects 2023: 25-1 After revealing 50-26 on Tuesday, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell completes his ranking of the organization's top 50 prospects with the final 25.

By: Scott Mitchell

From using the minor-league system to build a potential championship core of position players, to peddling prospects as trade chips for almost two years now, the philosophy of how the Toronto Blue Jays are employing their farm system is changing once again.

There will still be players shipped out to supplement the big-league roster later this year, but the focus now is on developing a consistent pipeline of starting pitching that allows the team to keep things sustainable because going out and buying all of it — as they’ve mostly done other than Alek Manoah — can't go on forever.

Thanks to those aforementioned deals, it’s just an average system overall these days, headlined by a potential ace, some intriguing bats and a number of close-to-ready arms that could help add some much needed swing-and-miss to the big-league bullpen in the near future.

I won’t bore you with anymore preamble.

Here’s a quick look at how my top 50 lists have broken down in each of the past four years if you want to go back in time:

As always, special thanks to the people who contributed to this ranking over the winter, and a big thank you to those who enjoy reading it every year.

After revealing No. 50 through 26 on Tuesday, here are the top 25 prospects in the Blue Jay system.

TOP 50 BY POSITION

Catchers: 2

Corner infielders: 8

Middle infielders: 6

Utility guys: 5

Outfielders: 8

Pitchers: 21

HOW THEY WERE ACQUIRED

Trade: 3

MLB Draft: 23

International free agency: 24

Rule 5 Draft: 0

Undrafted free agent: 0

GRADUATED (0)

No one.

GONE (9+3 NR)

1. C Gabriel Moreno (traded to AZ for Daulton Varsho)

4. 3B/SS Jordan Groshans (traded to MIA for Anthony Bass/Zach Pop)

5. RHP Gunnar Hoglund (traded to OAK for Matt Chapman)

9. 3B/SS Kevin Smith (traded to OAK for Matt Chapman)

22. LHP Zach Logue (traded to OAK for Matt Chapman)

25. 2B/OF Samad Taylor (traded to KC for Whit Merrifield)

37. OF Josh Palacios (claimed off waivers by WSH)

40. OF Chavez Young (traded to PIT for Zach Thompson)

45. RHP Nick Frasso (traded to LAD for Mitch White/Alex De Jesus)

NR LHP Moises Brito (traded to LAD for Mitch White/Alex De Jesus)

NR RHP Max Castillo (traded to KC for Whit Merrifield)

NR RHP Jonatan Bernal (traded to KC for Foster Griffin)

*NR-Not ranked last year



FELL OFF (11)

19. SS Rikelbin De Castro, age-20, A

23. RHP Bowden Francis, age-27, MLB

26. OF/1B Sebastian Espino, age-23, AA

27. C Victor Mesia, age-20, A

33. RHP Joey Murray, age-26, AA

34. OF Zac Cook, age-25, AA

39. OF Cam Eden, age-25, AA

42. 1B Cristian Feliz, age-20, FCL

44. RHP Eric Pardinho, age-22, A+

47. OF Will Robertson, age-25, AA

50. 3B/1B Gregori Cano, age-18, DSL



AFFILIATE LEVELS

Triple-A East: Buffalo Bisons

Double-A Northeast: New Hampshire Fisher-Cats

High-A West: Vancouver Canadians

Single-A Southeast: Dunedin Blue Jays

Florida Complex League: FCL Blue Jays

Dominican Summer League: DSL Blue Jays