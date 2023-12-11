The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday that Rimouski will host the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup in 2025.

It is the first time in 10 years the tournament will take place in the province of Quebec.

“We are very excited to be coming back to Québec, in the city of Rimouski for the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup,” said Dan MacKenzie, president of the CHL. “I want to express my gratitude for the work and time dedicated by our selection committee, who were presented with two very strong bids. I’d like to thank the Shawinigan Cataractes for putting forward an outstanding bid and making the decision by the committee extremely difficult. On behalf of the Canadian Hockey League, we are looking forward to working with the Océanic organization and the city of Rimouski to put together what will be a memorable event in 2025.”

It is the second time Rimouski will host the Memorial Cup, with the previous time back in 2009. The franchise won its only CHL title in 2000 with a team that featured two-time Stanley Cup winner Brad Richards. The Oceanic have made four Memorial Cup appearances (2000, 2005, 2009 and 2015) and have produced three NHL first overall picks in Vincent Lecavalier, Sidney Crosby and Alexis Lafreniere, tied for the second-most in CHL history.

“It is with a tremendous amount of pride and humility that we welcome today’s news. It will be an honour to host the world of hockey in Rimouski in 2025 and to showcase our region throughout Canada and the United States,” said Alexandre Tanguay, co-owner of the Rimouski Océanic. “I want to thank the selection committee for their trust and, at the same time, I want to congratulate the Shawinigan Cataractes organization for their bid. Now, the real work begins for us to ensure the event lives up to expectations. We’d like to extend a special thanks to our fans, the best junior hockey fans in the country. We all look forward to welcoming you to our land of champions in May 2025."