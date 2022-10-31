1h ago
Lukaku injured again, but expected to be fit for World Cup
Romelu Lukaku is dealing with another muscle injury, but the Belgium star is currently expected to be fit for the World Cup.
TSN.ca Staff
Fabrizio Romano reports Lukaku is expected to miss Inter Milan's Champions League game against Bayern on Tuesday due to the injury, which is his second in the last two months.
Belgium's World Cup opener against Canada is just over three weeks away, set for Nov. 23 at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.
Lukaku returned to Inter's lineup last week after missing two months due to injury, coming off the bench to score in the team's Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. He also came off the bench as a sub in the team's Serie A win over Sampdoria on Saturday.
The 29-year-old striker has 68 goals in 102 career games with Belgium's national team.