Canada coach makes three changes for final tune-up game ahead of Rugby World Cup

Canada coach Kevin Rouet has made three changes to his lineup for Saturday's test match against No. 5 Ireland, the second-ranked Canadians' last outing ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Caroline Crossley slots into the back row, replacing Gabby Senft, with Fabiola Forteza shifting to No. 8. Justine Pelletier, who came off the bench in the 42-10 win over the 10th-ranked United States in Ottawa last Friday, starts at scrum half while Olivia Apps moves to the bench. Alysha Corrigan returns at wing after an injury absence

Senft is being rested while Pelletier offers a different profile at No. 9, with Apps providing a pacey alternative off the bench.

Back Sarah-Maude Lachance, among the replacements, is in line for her first appearance since May 2 when she came off the bench to score a try against the U.S. in Pacific Four Series play in Kansas City.

Rouet said he has minimized the roster changes, looking for some consistency ahead of the World Cup.

Saturday's game is at Affidea Stadium, formerly known as Kingspan Stadium, in Belfast.

The teams last met in October at the WXV 1 tournament, with Canada winning 21-8 in Langley, B.C. Canada is 3-1-0 all-time against the Irish, also winning 48-17 in Dublin in 2016 and 57-0 at the 2002 World Cup, and losing 15-8 in 2006 in Galway.

“The World Cup is right around the corner, so this last warm-up game is going to very important for the team," Rouet said in a statement. “We have been building for the last three years, so I know we are ready for the World Cup, but this game against Ireland is one last opportunity to focus on the details of our game and system to make sure we are as prepared as possible for the World Cup.

"Ireland will be a tough opponent, they showed that to us last year at WXV, so we have to be ready for the challenge on Saturday. They are a top-five team in the world.”

Irish coach Scott Bemand has made 10 changes to the starting lineup that rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat No. 8 Scotland 27-21 last weekend in Cork.

“It’s a great chance for us to see how far we’ve come," Bemand, speaking after the win over Scotland, said of the Canada test. "We wanted to build performance momentum, and there’s areas of that game where we can say we have.

“We’ve got new caps on the pitch, we’re building our depth all the time. Now we’re ready to go and test it against a World Cup contender.”

The Irish players will be motivated with their World Cup roster set to be announced Monday.

Rouet, meanwhile, is giving his team five days off after the Ireland match, ahead of the World Cup.

Canada, which finished fourth at the last World Cup in November 2022, opens tournament play in England against No. 14 Fiji on Aug. 23 in York, then faces No. 9 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter.

The Irish, who finished third in Six Nations play this year at 2-3-0 behind No. 1 England and No. 4 France, are in Pool C with No. 3 New Zealand, No. 11 Japan and No. 13 Spain.

Canada Roster

McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Gillian Boag, Calgary, Capilano RFC; DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Sophie de Goede, Victoria, Saracens (England); Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Club de rugby de Quebec; Caroline Crossley, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Justine Pelletier, Riviere-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Claire Gallagher, Caledon, Ont., Leicester Tigers (England); Paige Farries, Red Deer, Alta., Saracens (England); Alex Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Florence Symonds, Vancouver, UBC; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I.; Saracens (England); Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Replacements

Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Exeter Chiefs (England); Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Goats; Olivia DeMerchant, Mapledale, N.B., Halifax Tars RFC; Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Pamphinette Buisa, Gatineau, Que., Ottawa Irish; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Counties Manukau, (New Zealand); Sarah-Maude Lachance, Victoriaville, Que., Stade Bordelais (France).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025