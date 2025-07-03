Canada names starting lineup for opening rugby test against Springboks women

It took two extra days to get there, thanks to a flight cancellation in Montreal, but the Canadian women's rugby team made it to South Africa for Saturday's opening rugby test against the Springbok women.

The cancellation eventually forced the team to book on four different flights to get to Pretoria. But the second-ranked Canadian women are no strangers to travel blips.

"It wouldn't be us if it was smooth," captain Alex Tessier said with a chuckle

Arriving Monday has made for less time to adjust to the altitude and jet lag. But the team is looking forward to facing the 12th-ranked Springbok women at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, playing ahead of the men's match between the top-ranked Springboks and No. 10 Italy.

The 51,762-capacity stadium is home to the Vodacom Bulls.

"It's a very exciting day, exciting venue," said Tessier, one of three Canadians named to World Rugby's Women's 15s Dream Team last year. "It is personally my first time in South Africa, and I think that's the case for many girls too, so I'm excited for us to have this match on Saturday."

On the plus side, the temperature in South Africa is more temperate than the steamy conditions in Perth, Ont., where the Canadian team held its pre-tour camp.

"I think we picked the worst week. It was so hot, it was crazy," coach Kevin Rouet said of the Perth stay,

Canada and South Africa meet again July 12 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. After the two South Africa games, the Canadian women will have just two more outings before the World Cup.

In choosing his roster for the tour games, Rouet is keeping his eye on the prize.

"The most important event is the World Cup," said the coach.

"Every player on this tour will play," he added. "It's a strong team (Saturday), but it's also a mix of everyone playing and not playing. Everybody knows their role.

"Everybody knows which game they will play and most how many minutes they will play."

Hooker Holly Phillips, who plays in England for the Bristol Bears, could make her debut for Canada off the bench Saturday. Starting hooker Gillian Boag and prop McKinley Hunt will both earn their 30th cap.

Caroline Crossley, a member of the Canadian seven squad, starts in the second row with Laetitia Royer, another 2024 Dream Team member, slotting into the back row.

Crossley, a newcomer to the 15s squad, has previously played back row. But with plenty of options in the back row, Rouet is looking for depth at lock.

Star forward Sophie de Goede, also a 2024 Dream Team member and Canada's captain when healthy, is not in Saturday's matchday squad.

De Goede has not played since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament on June 21, 2024, in a non-contact scrimmage against the United States on the last day of a Canada sevens camp in Chula Vista, Calif. The trip to South Africa marks her return to the team.

Rouet says de Goede will likely see limited action in the second game.

Canada thumped South Africa 66-7 the last time they met, in March 2023 in Madrid. The Canadians also won in three meetings at the Nations Cup: 53-15 in 2013 in Colorado and 52-17 and 35-17 in 2011 and 2009 in Oakville, Ont.

Rouet believes South Africa's world ranking does not do the team justice.

"They almost won against (No. 8) Italy and against (No. 6) Australia also last year," said Rouet, referencing South Africa's 23-19 loss to Italy and 33-26 loss to the Wallaroos in October. "They won against (No. 11) Japan, which just beat (No. 9) U.S.A.

"So we know it's tough opposition. They're very physical."

Rouet is looking forward to seeing his forwards take on the South Africans' powerful scrum and maul — two areas where his team excels.

After the South Africa tour, Canada plays the ninth-ranked United States on Aug. 1 in Ottawa and No. 5 Ireland on Aug. 9 in Dublin. The Canadian women open the World Cup in England against No. 15 Fiji on Aug. 23 in York, then face No. 10 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and No. 7 Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter.

Canada is 12-5-1 since the last World Cup. Four of the losses were to top-ranked England, with the other to New Zealand.

Canada Roster

McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Gillian Boag, Calgary, Gloucester-Hartpury (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Caroline Crossley, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., ASM Romagnat (France); Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Taylor Perry, Oakville, Ont., Exeter Chiefs (England): Fancy Bermudez, Edmonton, Alta., Saracens (England); Alex Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Florence Symonds, Vancouver, UBC; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Saracens (England); Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Replacements

Holly Phillips, Canmore, Alta., Bristol Bears (England); Mikiela Nelson, North Vancouver, Exeter Chiefs (England); Rori Wood, Sooke, B.C., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Rachel Smith, South Surrey, UBC; Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Pamphinette Buisa, Gatineau, Que., Ottawa Irish; Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Counties Manukau (New Zealand).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025