Canada’s men’s rugby team 2025 extended player squad announced

An extended squad of 59 players has been announced by Head Coach Stephen Meehan ahead of Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team’s 2025 matches.

The formation of this long list involved analyzing the 50+ Canadians in the MLR, visiting MLR teams, and collaboration with Christiaan Esterhuizen, Head Coach of the Pacific Pride and Canada’s U20 Men’s Rugby Team, and Sean White, Head Coach of Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team, as well as engaging with Canadians in European competitions. Connections with Coast to Coast Cup teams were reestablished, BC Premiership teams were reviewed, and new Canadian-eligible players were identified.

“The work that has been undertaken over the last few months to prepare for the 2025 season and develop this extended player list has been substantial and valuable,” said Meehan. “The players identified in this list are those who will be considered for our matches this year, and we are looking forward to getting on the pitch in Edmonton in a few weeks to kick off our campaign to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

The team’s season will kick off in Edmonton, with Canada playing Belgium on July 12 and Spain on July 18 at Clarke Stadium.

Canada will then begin the Pacific Nations Cup, the team’s first opportunity to earn direct qualification for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup, on August 22 in Calgary against the United States. Pool play will continue on August 30, with Japan hosting Canada in Sendai. The Pacific Nations Cup play-offs will begin September 14 in Denver, Colorado, with the finals set for September 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets for all matches hosted in Canada this year are available for purchase here. Applications for media accreditation are currently being accepted here.

Further information on TSN broadcast specifics and the summer’s touring squads will be announced ahead of the Edmonton matches and the Pacific Nations Cup.

FORWARDS

Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks

Austin Creighton (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Nor’Westers Athletic Association

Barnaby Waddell (Exeter, ENG) - Okehampton RFC / Bridgend Ravens

Bryce Worden (Sussex, NB) - Burnaby Lake RFC

Caleb Ashworth (Crowborough, ENG) - Crowborough RFC / Harlequins FC

Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Old Glory DC

Callum Botchar (Vancouver, BC) - James Bay AA / NOLA Gold

Cole Keith (Sussex NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks

Conor Young (Sydney, AUS) - Southern Districts RC / RFC LA

Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves

Donald Carson (Tsawwassen, BC) - UBCOB Ravens / Britannia Lions

Emerson Prior (Brockville, ON) - Brockville Privateers / Westshore RFC / Utah Warriors

Evan Olmstead (Vancouver, BC) - Lindfield Rugby Club / SU Agen

Evan Roy (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Irish / Mount Maunganui Rugby Club

Foster Dewitt (Courtenay, BC) - New England Free Jacks / Westshore RFC

Griffin Phillipson (Ballymoney, NI) - Ballymoney RFC / City of Armagh RFC

Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Capilano RFC

James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) - Oshawa Vikings

Jeffrey Young (Toronto, ON) - Toronto Nomads

Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZ) - Bayside RFC / Seattle Seawolves

Karl Hunger (Beaconsfield, QC) - Beaconsfield RFC / Pacific Pride

Kyle Steeves (Winnipeg, MB) - Winnipeg Wombats / New England Free Jacks

Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach Rugby Club / Chicago Hounds

Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds

Matt Heaton (Godmanchester, QC) - Ormstown Saracens / RFC LA

Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) - Pacific Pride / Chicago Hounds

Piers Von Dadelszen (Vancouver, BC) - New England Free Jacks

Reid Davis (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Utah Warriors

Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) - Valley Rugby Union / Southern Districts

Siôn Parry (Cardiff, WAL) - Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC

Tyler Matchem (Pictou County, NS) - Pictou County Rugby Club

BACKS

Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) - UBCOB Ravens / RFC LA

Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) - Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks

Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves

Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars RFC / NOLA Gold

Cormac Saint (Rescue, USA) - Mother Lode RFC / University of California, Berkeley

Ethan Turner (Maple Ridge, BC) - Burnaby Lake Rugby Club / Kalinga Black Tigers

Isaac Olson (Vernon, BC) - New England Free Jacks

Jamie Armstrong (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Irish / University of OttawaJason

Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Cork Constitution / Chicago Hounds

Josh McIndoe (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / Greerton Marist Rugby Club

Josiah Morra (Scarborough, ON) - Toronto Saracens / New England Free Jacks

Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) - James Bay AA / United Rugby Sports Club

Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Pacific Pride

Maddox MacLean (Brisbane, AUS) - Souths Rugby Club Brisbane

Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) - Castlebar RFC / Southern Districts

Morgan Di Nardo (Toronto, ON) - Toronto City Rugby / University of Victoria

Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) - Lake Macquarie Roos / Utah Warriors

Noah Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds

Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NI) - Dungannon RFC

Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) - Kelowna Crows / Pacific Pride

Shane O’Leary (Ballina, IRE) - Ballina Killaloe RFC / Miami Sharks

Spencer Cotie (Victoria, BC) - University of Victoria / Castaway Wanderers

Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZ) - Hamilton Old Boys / Utah Warriors

Stephen Webb (Toronto, ON) - Balmy Beach RFC / University of British Columbia

Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia

Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia

Tiarnan Neville (Curracloe, IRE) - USRC Tigers / Galwegians Rugby Club

Will Grant (Sydney, AUS) - Randwick Rugby Club

INJURY PENDING

Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) - New England Free Jacks

Lindsey Stevens (Sydney, AUS) - Eastern Suburbs RUFC / New England Free Jacks

Michael LaPlaine (Montreal, QC) - TMR Rugby / Concordia University

DECLINED

Caden Wilson

Jack Carson

Jack Reeves

Johnny Franklin

Josh Larsen