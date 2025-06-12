Canada’s men’s rugby team 2025 extended player squad announced
An extended squad of 59 players has been announced by Head Coach Stephen Meehan ahead of Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team’s 2025 matches.
The formation of this long list involved analyzing the 50+ Canadians in the MLR, visiting MLR teams, and collaboration with Christiaan Esterhuizen, Head Coach of the Pacific Pride and Canada’s U20 Men’s Rugby Team, and Sean White, Head Coach of Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team, as well as engaging with Canadians in European competitions. Connections with Coast to Coast Cup teams were reestablished, BC Premiership teams were reviewed, and new Canadian-eligible players were identified.
“The work that has been undertaken over the last few months to prepare for the 2025 season and develop this extended player list has been substantial and valuable,” said Meehan. “The players identified in this list are those who will be considered for our matches this year, and we are looking forward to getting on the pitch in Edmonton in a few weeks to kick off our campaign to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”
The team’s season will kick off in Edmonton, with Canada playing Belgium on July 12 and Spain on July 18 at Clarke Stadium.
Canada will then begin the Pacific Nations Cup, the team’s first opportunity to earn direct qualification for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup, on August 22 in Calgary against the United States. Pool play will continue on August 30, with Japan hosting Canada in Sendai. The Pacific Nations Cup play-offs will begin September 14 in Denver, Colorado, with the finals set for September 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tickets for all matches hosted in Canada this year are available for purchase here. Applications for media accreditation are currently being accepted here.
Further information on TSN broadcast specifics and the summer’s touring squads will be announced ahead of the Edmonton matches and the Pacific Nations Cup.
FORWARDS
Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks
Austin Creighton (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Nor’Westers Athletic Association
Barnaby Waddell (Exeter, ENG) - Okehampton RFC / Bridgend Ravens
Bryce Worden (Sussex, NB) - Burnaby Lake RFC
Caleb Ashworth (Crowborough, ENG) - Crowborough RFC / Harlequins FC
Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Old Glory DC
Callum Botchar (Vancouver, BC) - James Bay AA / NOLA Gold
Cole Keith (Sussex NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks
Conor Young (Sydney, AUS) - Southern Districts RC / RFC LA
Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves
Donald Carson (Tsawwassen, BC) - UBCOB Ravens / Britannia Lions
Emerson Prior (Brockville, ON) - Brockville Privateers / Westshore RFC / Utah Warriors
Evan Olmstead (Vancouver, BC) - Lindfield Rugby Club / SU Agen
Evan Roy (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Irish / Mount Maunganui Rugby Club
Foster Dewitt (Courtenay, BC) - New England Free Jacks / Westshore RFC
Griffin Phillipson (Ballymoney, NI) - Ballymoney RFC / City of Armagh RFC
Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Capilano RFC
James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) - Oshawa Vikings
Jeffrey Young (Toronto, ON) - Toronto Nomads
Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZ) - Bayside RFC / Seattle Seawolves
Karl Hunger (Beaconsfield, QC) - Beaconsfield RFC / Pacific Pride
Kyle Steeves (Winnipeg, MB) - Winnipeg Wombats / New England Free Jacks
Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach Rugby Club / Chicago Hounds
Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds
Matt Heaton (Godmanchester, QC) - Ormstown Saracens / RFC LA
Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) - Pacific Pride / Chicago Hounds
Piers Von Dadelszen (Vancouver, BC) - New England Free Jacks
Reid Davis (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Utah Warriors
Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) - Valley Rugby Union / Southern Districts
Siôn Parry (Cardiff, WAL) - Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC
Tyler Matchem (Pictou County, NS) - Pictou County Rugby Club
BACKS
Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) - UBCOB Ravens / RFC LA
Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) - Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks
Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves
Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars RFC / NOLA Gold
Cormac Saint (Rescue, USA) - Mother Lode RFC / University of California, Berkeley
Ethan Turner (Maple Ridge, BC) - Burnaby Lake Rugby Club / Kalinga Black Tigers
Isaac Olson (Vernon, BC) - New England Free Jacks
Jamie Armstrong (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Irish / University of OttawaJason
Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Cork Constitution / Chicago Hounds
Josh McIndoe (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / Greerton Marist Rugby Club
Josiah Morra (Scarborough, ON) - Toronto Saracens / New England Free Jacks
Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) - James Bay AA / United Rugby Sports Club
Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Pacific Pride
Maddox MacLean (Brisbane, AUS) - Souths Rugby Club Brisbane
Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) - Castlebar RFC / Southern Districts
Morgan Di Nardo (Toronto, ON) - Toronto City Rugby / University of Victoria
Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) - Lake Macquarie Roos / Utah Warriors
Noah Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds
Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NI) - Dungannon RFC
Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) - Kelowna Crows / Pacific Pride
Shane O’Leary (Ballina, IRE) - Ballina Killaloe RFC / Miami Sharks
Spencer Cotie (Victoria, BC) - University of Victoria / Castaway Wanderers
Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZ) - Hamilton Old Boys / Utah Warriors
Stephen Webb (Toronto, ON) - Balmy Beach RFC / University of British Columbia
Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia
Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia
Tiarnan Neville (Curracloe, IRE) - USRC Tigers / Galwegians Rugby Club
Will Grant (Sydney, AUS) - Randwick Rugby Club
INJURY PENDING
Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) - New England Free Jacks
Lindsey Stevens (Sydney, AUS) - Eastern Suburbs RUFC / New England Free Jacks
Michael LaPlaine (Montreal, QC) - TMR Rugby / Concordia University
DECLINED
Caden Wilson
Jack Carson
Jack Reeves
Johnny Franklin
Josh Larsen