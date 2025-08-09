Canada women stumble in second half but beat Ireland in final World Cup warm-up

BELFAST - Florence Symonds scored two first-half tries and Canada survived an uneven second half to dispatch Ireland 47-26 Saturday in its final warm-up match before the Rugby World Cup kicks off in England later this month.

After running up a comfortable 33-7 lead in the first half, the second-ranked Canadian women were outscored 19-14 by the fifth-ranked Irish in the second.

The Canadians, who improved to 6-0-1 this year, have the next five days off before reassembling for the 16-team World Cup.

Canada, which finished fourth at the last World Cup in November 2022, opens tournament play against No. 14 Fiji on Aug. 23 in York, then faces No. 9 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and No. 8 Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter.

"We're ready," said Canadian No. 8 Fabiola Forteza, named player of the match.

The Irish, who finished third in Six Nations play this year at 2-3-0 behind No. 1 England and No. 4 France, are in Pool C with No. 3 New Zealand, No. 11 Japan and No. 13 Spain.

Justine Pelletier, DaLeaka Menin, Paige Farries, Julia Schell and Sophie de Goede also scored tries for Canada with de Goede adding six conversions.

"We were expecting physicality from the Irish team and that's what we got. But we kept on grinding," said Forteza.

Anna McGann and Béibhinn Parsons each scored two tries for Ireland. Dannah O'Brien booted three conversions at Affidea Stadium, formerly known as Kingspan Stadium.

"I'm really proud of our second-half performance," said Irish co-captain Sam Monaghan.

Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the first half with Menin sidelined for 10 minutes when the prop was yellow-carded in the 19th minute for head contact in a tackle, and hooker Neve Jones paying the price for too many Irish infractions.

The teams exchanged converted tries while Menin was off. Canada scored a try while Jones was off. Irish fullback Stacey Flood was yellow-carded in the 79th minute for head contact with de Goede scoring soon after.

Canada lost captain Alex Tessier in the 24th minute after the star centre failed a head injury assessment.

Canada improved to 16-5-1 since the last World Cup, with four of the losses to England and one to New Zealand. Canada tied New Zealand 27-27 in May in Pacific Four Series play.

The Canadians threatened early, taking advantage of four straight penalties against Ireland. But the Irish resisted, winning a penalty at the breakdown near the goal-line to end the attack.

Canada went ahead 7-0 after Ireland failed to find touch on a penalty. That opened the door to the Canadian backs and Symonds broke a tackle and slashed through the Irish defence in the 10th minute.

Four minutes later, Pelletier took advantage of an opening at the breakdown and ran in for a second try.

Ireland replied in the 21st minute through a fine solo effort from Parsons with Canada down a player. But Symonds scored her second, dancing through the Irish defence for a 21-7 lead in the 24th minute.

Ireland was warned twice in the first half by French referee Aurélie Groizeleau for taking too many penalties and Jones paid the price in the 30th minute for the next infraction.

Canada took advantage three minutes later with Menin bulling her way over from close range to up the lead to 26-7. Farries added another on the stroke of halftime.

Ireland came out with purpose in the second half, scoring tries from McGann in the 59th and 62nd minute, with the second a fine solo effort, and Parsons in the 71st.

The Canadians answered with tries from Schell (in the 56th minute) and de Goede (80th).

Canada improved to 4-1-0 all-time against Ireland. The teams last met in October at the WXV 1 tournament, with Canada winning 21-8 in Langley, B.C.

Seeking consistency ahead of the World Cup, Canada coach Kevin Rouet made just three changes to his lineup that beat the 10th-ranked United States 42-10 in Ottawa on Aug. 1.

With Gabby Senft being rested, Caroline Crossley slotted into the back row with Forteza shifting from flanker to No. 8. Pelletier, who came off the bench against the Americans, started at scrum half with Olivia Apps coming off the bench. Alysha Corrigan returned at wing after an injury absence.

Irish coach Scott Bemand, who is set to announce his World Cup roster Monday, made 10 changes to the team that rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Scotland 27-21 last weekend in Cork.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025