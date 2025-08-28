Canadian men face Japan, looking to take a step closer to 2027 Rugby World Cup

Canada looks to build on its first win under new coach Steve Meehan and possibly book its ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup when it takes on No. 13 Japan on Saturday in Pacific Nations Cup play.

The six-team tournament doubles as a qualifier for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Having beaten the U.S. 34-20 in the tournament opener last Friday in Calgary, the Canadian men just need a bonus point Saturday — by scoring at least four tries regardless of the outcome or by losing by seven point or less — to secure World Cup qualification.

A win or draw would also do nicely.

The Canadians climbed one spot in the world rankings to No. 24 after defeating the Americans, who fell two places to No. 18. The win snapped a seven-game Canada losing streak.

"The players delivered just about everything we asked of them against the United States, and we were proud to secure a significant win on home soil," Meehan said in a statement. "Japan is a quality side, and we look forward to that challenge.

"The team has shown real effort and commitment in training in a competitive environment — a clear sign of the depth we're building. Now it's about execution against another higher-ranked opponent.”

Saturday's game at Yurtec Stadium could be played in hot conditions, with the forecast calling for 32 C, feeling like 45 C, for the 5 p.m. local time kickoff.

Japan coach Eddie Jones has included four debutants and eight players with 10 or fewer caps in his matchday 23. Lock Warner Deans, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Japan at the age of 14, captains Japan.

Meehan, who took over Canada after Kingsley Jones stepped down in December, lost his first two games at the helm. Canada was beaten 25-18 by No. 22 Belgium and 24-23 by No. 15 Spain in July in Edmonton.

The Spain game was decided by a last-minute penalty kick.

Canada is without former captain Tyler Ardron, who scored four tries against the U.S. to match a Canadian single-test record that has stood since 2000. Ardron, who was making his first Canadian appearance since October 2021, and fellow forward Evan Olmstead have returned to their clubs in France.

Mason Flesch replaces Olmstead in the second row, while Matt Oworu shifts to No. 8 to fill Ardron's role, with Sion Parry replacing him at blindside flanker.

Peter Nelson, who kicked 14 points against the U.S., moves to fly half with Shane O'Leary taking over at fullback in his first outing for Canada since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Nic Benn and Spencer Jones also slot into the backline.

The Canadian men missed out on the World Cup for the first time in 2023, losing two-legged qualifying series to the U.S. (59-50) and Chile (54-26).

Japan, beaten 41-17 by Fiji in last year's Pacific Cup Nations tournament, faces the U.S. on Sept. 6 in Sacramento.

The Pacific Nations Cup, which also features No. 9 Fiji, No. 14 Samoa, and No. 17 Tonga, will send three teams to the 2027 World Cup, which is being hosted by No. 6 Australia.

Fiji and Japan have already qualified by virtue of their performance at the 2023 tournament, so a top-five finish would do it for Canada if Fiji and Japan finish above it.

A Canadian bonus point Saturday and the U.S., cannot catch Canada in Pool B. That means the Canadians would finish no lower than fourth.

The semifinals and fifth-versus-sixth game are scheduled for Sept. 14 in Denver, with the championship and third-place game Sept. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The team that finishes sixth still has a shot at the World Cup via a two-legged qualifying playoff against the 2025 Sudaméricano runner-up. The playoff loser joins the four-team Final Qualification Tournament with one World Cup berth on the line.

Canada finished sixth in last year's Pacific Nations Cup, beaten 30-17 by Tonga after group stage losses to the U.S. (28-15) and Japan (55-28).

Japan is coming off a two-game series in July against visiting Wales, beaten 31-22 after winning the first game 24-19. Wales snapped an 18-game losing streak with the win at Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium.

Saturday's match is the first for Canada in Sendai since 2009, and the first in the Tōhoku region since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when Canada’s match against Namibia was cancelled due to typhoon Hagibis. The Canadian men won kudos for staying in Kamaishi and helping residents clean up debris from the storm.

The Pacific Nations Cup is sponsored by Asahi.

Canada Roster

Calixto Martinez, White Rock, B.C., Old Glory DC (MLR); Dewald Kotze, Edmonton, Seattle Seawolves (MLR); Cole Keith, Sussex, N.B., New England Free Jacks (MLR); Piers Von Dadelszen, Vancouver, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Mason Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Chicago Hounds (MLR); Siôn Parry, Cardiff, Wales, Ebbw Vale RFC (Wales); Lucas Rumball, Toronto, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Matt Oworu, Calgary, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Jason Higgins, Cork, Ireland, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Peter Nelson, Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Dungannon RFC (Northern Ireland); Nic Benn, Caves Beach, Australia, Utah Warriors (MLR); Spencer Jones, Cambridge, New Zealand, Utah Warriors (MLR); Ben LeSage, Calgary, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Josiah Morra, Toronto, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Shane O’Leary, Cork, Ireland, Miami Sharks (MLR)

Replacements

Jesse Mackail, Palmerston North, New Zealand, Seattle Seawolves (MLR); Emerson Prior, Brockville, Ont., Utah Warriors (MLR); Conor Young, Yamba, Australia, RFC LA (MLR); Callum Botchar, Vancouver, NOLA Gold (MLR); Matt Heaton, Godmanchester, Que., RFC LA (MLR); Stephen Webb, Toronto, UBC; Noah Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Chicago Hounds (MLR); Brenden Black, Oakville, Ont., University of Guelph.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.