Canadian rugby league women in Fiji for two games ahead of World Cup qualifier

While Canada's rugby union women chase the World Cup in England, the Canada Ravens rugby league team is in Fiji preparing for its own World Cup qualifier.

The Ravens take on the Fiji Rise academy on Wednesday and the Bula Kuli Residents on Saturday, with both games in Lautoka.

Rugby league is the lesser-known rugby code, played 13-a-side instead of rugby union's 15-a-side. It's a physical game with powerful forwards and elusive backs each offering their own kind of threat.

The Fiji tour is preparation for the inaugural International Rugby League (IRL) Women’s World Series in October in Brampton, Ont., where the Ravens will look to qualify for a third consecutive Women's Rugby League World Cup.

The 10th-ranked Ravens play No. 16 Fiji at Terry Fox Stadium on Oct. 21, with the winner to face either No. 8 Ireland or No. 17 Nigeria to determine the final women’s berth at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

No. 1 Australia, No. 2 New Zealand, No. 3 England, No. 4 France, No. 5 Papua New Guinea, No. 6 Wales and No. 12 Samoa have already qualified.

The Ravens advanced to the final four-team qualifier by beating the 11th-ranked U.S. Hawks 40-8 in the final of the Americas Women’s Championship in November in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Fiji tour is the first for new Canada coach Matt Baron, a former assistant who has taken over the top job with Mike Castle shifting to the new position of director of the national women's program.

The Australia-based Castle, who has Canadian heritage through his father’s side, has had two stints as Canada coach. His day job is pathways project manager for Australia's National Rugby League.

The tour is also the first action for the Ravens since the win over the U.S.

"We're not a cash-rich organization," said Barron, a former Wales international who doubles as coach of the Ontario Ospreys. "But that hasn't deterred us."

Francis Denny, head coach of the B.C. Storm, joins the team as assistant coach. With other team personnel in Alberta, the players have trained together in regional hubs.

While the Canadian team is getting its accommodation covered by Fijian rugby authorities, the touring group is paying for their own flights. Barron says his ticket cost some $2,300.

"I took a lot from the game. It's no problem for me to kind of give back a bit, as well. Because I was given a great life because of rugby league," he said

"But from the players' point of view, you could never question their heart or determination to represent their country," he added.

Barron played professionally in England for Gateshead Thunder (now Newcastle Thunder) and York, earning 10 caps for Wales.

Barron, who represented Wales at the 2017 World Cup, came over to Canada in 2018 after meeting his future wife Maddie Hill, who played pro soccer for England's Sunderland, Italy's Verona and Scotland's Glasgow City, in Newcastle while she was studying to be a physiotherapist.

Based out of Bolton, Ont., Barron works in construction sales when not coaching.

With some experienced talent engaged elsewhere, the Canadian touring squad is made up of primarily domestic players with six uncapped women.

"This tour to Fiji is their opportunity to stake a claim to a jersey … but it's also going to be a chance to go and embrace another culture and take away from that some good life experiences," said Barron.

Veteran forward Megan Pakulis, formerly of England's York Valkyrie, is away playing for the Gold Coast Titans in Australia's NRL Women's Premiership (NRLW).

Pakulis represented Canada at the 2017 and 2022 World Cups, scoring Canada's first-ever try at the tournament. In 2022, the Ravens vice-captain was named to the team of the tournament.

Caitlin Sears, playing in New Zealand, took part in the recent Harvey Norman Rising Talent Invitational in Newcastle, Australia. Channy Crowl and Lauren Mueller play in England for St. Helens and London Broncos respectively.

The Fijian sides hosting Canada will also be missing their NRLW talent.

The Ravens have taken part in the last two World Cups.

In 2017 in Australia, they scored their first ever international victory, defeating Papua New Guinea 22-8 in group play, before falling 58-6 to eventual champion Australia in the semifinals of the six-country competition.

Last time out in 2022, in an eight-team pandemic-delayed tournament, Canada failed to reach the knockout stage after losing to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4) and beating Brazil (22-16).

Canada Fiji Tour Roster (x- denotes uncapped)

Aka Okonko, Alanna Fittes, x-Alayna Scramstad, Ale Lewis, Bethany Hofstetter, Brittany Jones, Candace Sholten, Dani Franada, Eleta Mitton, Fedelia Omoghan, Gabfrielle Hindley, x-Grace Campbell, Jessica Bateman, x-Jessica Joubarne, x-Maddie Hobson, Maddy Aberg, Petra Woods, Rachel Choboter, x-Rebecca Kochuk, x-Renee Gonzalez-Toews, Sara Canini, Sarah Maguire, Tamisha Toussaint, Tash Naismith.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.