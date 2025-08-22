Canadian women open play at Rugby World Cup with high hopes of going all the way

Hopes are high as Canada opens play Saturday against Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in England. And nowhere higher than in the Canadian camp.

The sky's the limit for the second-ranked Canadian women, according to veteran flanker Karen Paquin.

"Definitely. I think we have an opportunity to do something that's never been done … There's a belief in this team that we can do something, we can maybe win the World Cup," said Paquin in her fourth trip to the tournament.

Under coach Kevin Rouet, the Canadians boast a powerful forward pack good at set pieces and able to punish opponents with a fierce driving maul. The backs are pacey and physical.

Rouet has depth in his squad, with a strong, experienced bench.

The Canadian women finished fourth at the last World Cup, in 2022 in New Zealand, after giving England a scare before falling 26-19 in the semifinal. Veteran prop DaLeaka Menin believes the team's self-belief back then was tinged with surprise.

Not this time.

"The team has grown a lot in confidence and also in expectation," said Menin, who is playing in her third World Cup. "We want to do well. We want to make it to that final game … So going into this World Cup I'm just so excited for the potential we have and that confidence that is exuded from the team."

Canada arrives as a serious contender, with one big question-mark.

"We know we can compete. We know we can beat the best teams," said captain Alex Tessier. "The only team we haven't beat yet in a long time is England."

While Canada has pushed top-ranked England in recent games, it has lost 13 straight to the Red Roses since a 52-17 win in July 2016.

Are the two teams on a collision course to the final? "Hopefully," said Paquin.

Of Canada's five losses since the last World Cup, four have been to England (the other to New Zealand). Most recently, the Red Roses prevailed 21-12 in WXV play in Vancouver in October.

"I think we knew in our hearts that the last time we faced them we should have won," Tessier said. "We didn't so we're still waiting for that piece of the puzzle, obviously. I think there's pressure but I think we're maybe able to use it to our advantage, as our little weapon.

"I think we do perform better when we play the top teams as well. I think we like the challenge of it."

England showed it means business Friday by thumping the 10th-ranked U.S. 69-7 in the tournament opener before an announced crowd of 42,723 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The Red Roses ran in 11 tries in extending their winning streak to 28 matches. They have won 58 of their last 59 outings — with the lone blemish a 34-31 loss to the New Zealand Black Ferns in the final of the last World Cup.

After facing No. 14 Fiji in York, Canada continues Group B play against No. 9 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and No. 8 Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter.

Then the degree of difficulty grows.

If the results are true to the rankings, the Canadians will face No. 6 Australia in the quarterfinal, No. 3 New Zealand in the semifinal and No. 1 England in the Sept. 27 championship game before a sellout crowd at Twickenham's 82,000-capacity Allianz Stadium.

Defending champion New Zealand has won six of the nine previous tournaments.

England won the tournament in 1994 and 2014, when it defeated Canada 21-9 in the final. But the Red Roses are 2-6-0 in the championship game, losing to the United States in 1991 and New Zealand in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017 and 2022.

On the plus side, Canada scored its first-ever win (22-19) over New Zealand in May 2024 in Pacific Four Series play. The Canadian women had lost all 17 previous meetings, with 10 of those defeats by 27 points or more.

The two teams played to a 27-27 draw in May.

In addition to runner-up in 2014, Canada has placed fourth on four occasions (1998, 2002, 2006 and 2022).

Tessier quarterbacks the team from her centre position, controlling play with a pass or kick, with Claire Gallagher or Taylor Perry at fly half.

Justine Pelletier and sevens vice-captain Olivia Apps will split scrum half duties, each offering a different look.

"Justine is more a fighter and Olivia is more of a speedster, kind of," Rouet said.

Flo Symonds has been a revelation alongside Tessier at centre.

"Offensively, defensively she's amazing," said Rouet.

"She makes things happen," added Tessier.

Menin is a force at tighthead prop. And Canada has a wealth of talent in the back row even without star forward Sophie de Goede, who starts the tournament in the second row with Laetitia Royer nursing an injury.

De Goede, back from knee surgery, and fullback Julia Schell share place-kicking duties.

Rouet has the two compete against each other with the kicker posting the better record getting the nod. The incumbent retains the role if they make all their kicks in a game or, if not, has to lose in training to give up the job.

Unlike the other top teams at the tournament, the Canadians are not fully professional. Rugby Canada chief executive officer Nathan Bombrys says the women, if involved in the full calendar year, will make around $12,000 with some "success bonuses on top of that."

The Canadian men are on the same modest deal.

Most of the women play their club rugby in England or France, where they usually get room and board but not much else.

"The dedication of this team, I really do think, is unmatched in many ways," said Menin. "We are a program that's still working to professionalism. We haven't reached that yet. But if you looked at the girls in our environment, we treat rugby as a professional experience and we're here to perform and to get better.

"We do that, at times, with less resources than other teams. I think that really speaks to the character of the girls."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.