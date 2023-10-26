Historic Rugby World Cup final highlights weekend action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, including football on all sides with CFL and NFL action, the Rugby World Cup final, MLS Playoffs and more.

Rugby World Cup Final

The 2023 Rugby World Cup wraps up this weekend beginning with defending champion South African taking on New Zealand in the final on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking for their fourth World Cup title.

Watch New Zealand take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup Final LIVE on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

South Africa returned to the final after narrowly dispatching England 16-15 in the semifinal on Oct. 21.

The Springboks trailed the entire match against England until the 78th minute when flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked a penalty to put South Africa ahead.

That was the second one-point win in as many matches for South Africa, as they narrowly defeated France 29-28 in the quarter-finals on Oct. 15.

New Zealand had an easier time to reach the final after defeating Argentina 44-6 in the most lopsided semifinal since 1987.

The All Blacks were led by winger Will Jordan with 15 points followed by flanker Shannon Frizell who recorded 10.

New Zealand and South Africa have 102 years worth of games combined but have only met in the Rugby World Cup final once before, a 15-12 Springboks victory in South Africa in 1995.

Argentina will take on England in the third-place game on Friday as Argentina looks for their second bronze medal in the country's history.

Watch Argentina battle England for bronze at the Rugby World Cup LIVE on Friday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

NFL Week 8 on TSN, TSN+

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) leads off TSN's NFL Sunday coverage as they travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2). The Jaguars are looking for their fifth straight win after defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 while the Steelers are looking to build on back-to-back wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

Watch the Jaguars and Steelers LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch and NFC East showdown between the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and the Washington Commanders (3-4).

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Sunday afternoon's slate is headline by a matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4-2) and Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The Browns look for their third-straight win but will be without quarterbackDeshaun Watson due to a shoulder injury.

Watch the Browns battle the Seahawks LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App Staring at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears take centre stage for Sunday Night Football with both teams trying to create some positive momentum.

Chicago is looking to build off a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 after losing three of their previous four games. Rookie pivot Tyson Bagent got his first-career start in place of the injured Justin Fields and threw for 162 yards with a touchdown while running back D'Onta Foreman ran for 82 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Chargers are looking to turn their season around after back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. Star quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 259 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Chargers' 31-17 loss to the Chiefs while Canadian receiver Joshua Palmer recorded 133 receiving yards.

Coverage of Sunday Night Football begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 1/3. TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

CFL Week 21 on TSN

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats battling the Montreal Alouettes in an East semifinal preview highlights the final week of the CFL regular-season action on TSN.

Watch every CFL game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Week 21 kicks off with the Calgary Stampeders looking to make CFL history against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday Night Footbal.

The Stampeder have an opportunity to become the first team with 700 all-time wins as they take on a Blue Bombers team that has already wrapped up the West Division.

Saturday is headlined with a doubleheader to end the regular season beginning with the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes having a dress rehearsal for their semifinal game on Nov. 4.

Montreal nailed down home-field advantage after the Tiger-Cats fell to the BC Lions 33-30 in Week 19.

The season wraps up with the East-winning Argonauts looking to set a new franchise record wins up against the Ottawa Redblacks.

MLS Playoffs on TSN

The MLS playoffs continue with top-seeded FC Cincinnati taking on the New York Red Bulls in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference three game series.

MLS Playoffs coverage begins LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Red Bulls come into the first round after defeating Charlotte FC 5-2 in their wild-card game on Wednesday.

Elias Manoel led the way for the Red Bulls with a hat trick while John Tolkin and Tom Barlow also contributed goals.

In the Western Conference upstart expansion club St. Louis SC look to continue their winning ways against Sporting Kansas City in Game 1 of their three-game set.

Kansas City narrowly got by the San Jose Earthquakes in a 0-0 penalty kick victory in their Wild Card game.

Auto Racing on TSN, TSN+

The F1 circuit heads to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez for the Mexico City Grand Prix, though Max Verstappen has already claimed the F1 title with his dominant performance.

Qualifying begins on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN5.

The full race will run on Sunday, available to be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

As always, TSN+ subscribers can watch multiple feeds at once, with dedicated on-board cameras of the top drivers and mixed on-board cameras also available.

Meanwhile, NASCAR playoffs continue with the Dead On Tools 250 running from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 on Sunday.

Saturday's race can be watched LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT.

The Xfinity 500 can be viewed LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

The NBA season moves on to the first weekend of the season with the Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors welcoming DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls to Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Toronto opened the season with a 97-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and are facing the Bulls for the first time since the Raptors lost in the NBA Play-In Game last season.

Watch the Raptors taking on the Bulls LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

Additionally, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves take on Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also take in Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns hosting Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. On Sunday, subscribers can watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT followed by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.