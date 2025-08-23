YORK - Julia Schell scored six tries Saturday as Canada hammered Fiji 65-7 for an emphatic opening win at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Schell scored all of her tires after halftime for the world No. 2 Canadians.

Captain Sophie de Goede had the opening try in the sixth minute and added four conversions for Canada, which led 24-0 at the half.

Gillian Boag, Caroline Crossley, Alysha Corrigan and Karen Paquin also scored tries for Canada, while Alex Tessier chipped in with a conversion of Paquin's late try.

Kolora Lomani scored Fiji's lone try.

Canada and Fiji are in Pool B at the tournament with Scotland and Wales. Canada next faces Wales on Aug. 30.

The Scots beat Wales 38-8 earlier Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.