ATLANTA (AP) — Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double and the Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3 on Wednesday night, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.

Nelson (6-5) allowed two runs with five strikeouts in seven innings to continue his trend of strong road starts. Entering the game, Nelson was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven road starts.

Kyle Nelson and Kevin Ginkel each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Ginkel gave up a leadoff double to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth before Acuña advanced to third on a fly ball by Ozzie Albies. With two outs, there was a delay as Ginkel walked with the ball toward third base, forcing Acuña to return to the bag after taking a big lead.

Ginkel walked Matt Olson before throwing a wild pitch to Sean Murphy, allowing Acuña to score and Olson to advance to third. Ginkel wrapped up his second save of the series and the season on Murphy's groundout.

Gurriel's two-run double off Charlie Morton gave Arizona a 3-1 lead in the third. Nick Ahmed drove in two runs with two hits for the Diamondbacks.

The four-game losing streak matches Atlanta's longest of the season. The Braves also had four-game skids from April 19-23 and May 10-14. After going 21-4 in June, the Braves are 7-6 in July.

Marcell Ozuna's two-out homer in the second was the only hit allowed by Ryne Nelson until Michael Harris II tripled to fight field with one out in the sixth. Harris was stranded.

Austin Riley, who had two homers and a career-high seven RBIs on Tuesday night in a 16-13 loss in the series opener, cut Arizona's lead to 4-2 with his 19th homer, a shot to left field, to lead off the seventh.

Losses in the first two games assured the Braves of their second consecutive series loss following 11 straight series wins.

The NL East-leading Braves remained 9 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.

Morton (10-7) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, ending his streak of wins in five consecutive starts. The right-hander had been 3-0 in July, allowing one run in his first three starts.

The Diamondbacks scored one run in the second on doubles by Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno. They took a 3-1 lead in the third when Gurriel's bases-loaded double drove in Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation. He reported feeling discomfort after allowing nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 16-13 win. He was sent back to Arizona and has an MRI scheduled for Thursday. LHP Joe Mantiply was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said there is a “strong possibility” the team will have a bullpen game this week due to the depleted rotation.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (strained left forearm) is scheduled to throw five innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Manager Brian Snitker wouldn't speculate this could be the final minor league rehab start needed by Fried, who has been out since May 6. ... OF Sam Hilliard was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel. RHP Seth Elledge was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... LF Eddie Rosario returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with tightness in his right hamstring.

UP NEXT

A pair of All-Star right-handers with 11 wins will start in Thursday's final game of the series. Atlanta's Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.66) will face Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.14).