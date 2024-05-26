SAGINAW, Mich. — Hunter Haight's second goal of the night, a power-play marker at 12:16 of the third period, snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Memorial Cup action on Sunday night at Dow Event Center.

Alex Christopoulos and Nic Sima also scored for the host Spirit, who secured a berth in Friday's semifinals of the four-team, round-robin tournament with their second win in as many games. Michael Misa chipped in with three assists.

Luke Woodworth, Peter Repcik and Justin Cote scored for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champions, who lost 4-0 on Saturday to the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights.

The Voltigeurs play the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday night and will likely need a win to avoid elimination. The Spirit beat the Warriors 5-4 in Friday's tournament opener.

The Voltigeurs, who were outshot 31-24, led 2-0 after the first period on Sunday and 3-2 heading into the third. The Voltigeurs went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Spirit were 1-for-1.

POKE CHECKS: The London Knights (1-0) play the Moose Jaw Warriors (0-1) on Monday, the Voltigeurs (0-2) play the Warriors on Tuesday, and host Saginaw (2-0) plays the Knights Wednesday in the final round-robin game. The championship final is set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2024.