Nearly four years after his November 2019 resignation from the Calgary Flames after former player Akim Aliu accused him of anti-Black racism, Bill Peters is back coaching in North America. The Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes announced his hiring as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Aliu accused Peters of using the ‘N’ word when the two were members of the Rockford IceHogs – the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate – during the 2009-10 season. Aliu also alleged that Peters, his head coach at the time, wrote letters to Blackhawks management which tarnished Aliu’s character and derailed his hopes of an NHL career.

Now 34, Aliu played just seven NHL games over two seasons (2011-12 and 2012-13) with the Flames. Peters, meanwhile, went on to coach parts of two seasons in the KHL in Russia.

Despite the severity of the accusations levied by Aliu, Peters has yet to speak with him directly. Instead, Peters asked a current NHL head coach to contact Aliu on his behalf several days ago to facilitate a conversation that ultimately did not happen. The Hurricanes and WHL did not contact Aliu for any input regarding their background work on Peters.

Peters stressed that he had not reached out to Aliu until recently because he wanted to fully understand matters of diversity, equity, and inclusion. He was emotional in his press conference remarks, initially breaking down in tears before apologizing to Aliu publicly on Wednesday for failing “to create a safe place for Akim.”

Lethbridge Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters' public apology to Akim Aliu: pic.twitter.com/rCABSPNgkH — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 30, 2023

“I haven’t been able to talk to Akim personally and I look forward to the day we’re able to do that,” the 58-year-old Peters told reporters afterwards.

“You have to be ready and be able to have a heartfelt apology and be genuine and come from a place of knowledge…in order to make a proper apology, you have to be educated enough to do that.”

Aliu spoke to TSN on Wednesday, calling Peters’ hiring by the WHL’s Hurricanes troublesome. It resulted in a “difficult day” for him, adding that the sport took several steps back with the announcement.

“Until the establishment…keeps people accountable, nothing’s going to change,” Aliu said.

WHL commissioner Ron Robison said the league didn’t contact Aliu because it felt that Peters would be the best person to do so. The league did reach out to the NHL and inquire about its investigation into Peters, which has never been released to the public.

Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt said he was comfortable with the work Peters has done – including completing an anti-racism training and coaching certification program – and did not consult current players or their families during the hiring process.

“We know that Bill’s gone through a change, a personal change, over the last number of years and taken the courses,” Anholt said.

Over the past year, Peters has completed a course through Cornell University on diversity and worked with Shades of Humanity, a consulting group focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“When [Shades of Humanity and I] have our calls and do our stuff, things happen in society that all of a sudden, we reconvene and in two or three weeks, there’s other things to talk about that are current,” he said.

“It allows you to think and reflect and engage in meaningful conversations.”

A spokesperson for Shades of Humanity, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told TSN on Wednesday they believe Peters has earned the opportunity with the Hurricanes because of the progress he has made after he reached out to the organization over a year ago. They said that Peters has learned about unconscious bias, racial bias, anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, and other forms of racism, the history of these topics, and impact of his own words.

“I’ve honestly seen a transformation from defensiveness to humility,” they said.

“I’ve seen the willingness to own to mistakes and I’ve also seen the whole idea of wanting to do better.”

Peters was asked about the possibility of coaching players of colour and how he would interact with them to ensure he does not use a racial slur again.

“More communication in advance,” he said. “More education in advance.”

The Hurricanes hired Peters because of his hockey acumen and familiarity with the city, having previously coached in southern Alberta. They are aware of the increased spotlight on the organization. Peters will be continuing to work with diversity, equity, and inclusion groups, including Shades of Humanity.

“It’s an ongoing process with us,” Anholt said.

“We want to be leaders in change.”

The hockey world in 2023 looks much different from the one that Peters was forced to resign from in 2019. Coaching standards have changed. Players today have a much bigger, powerful voice. Many disciplinary methods of the past are no longer acceptable. Before Aliu, former Hurricanes defenceman Michal Jordan accused Peters of kicking him and punching another player.

Peters will have to adapt his approach and be more player-friendly.

“It’s changed for the better,” he said.

“Everybody’s held to those standards. The way you avoid those situations is to communicate clear and that’s going to be the key.”