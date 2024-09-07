PARIS — Canada's Shelby Newkirk won bronze in the women's 100-metre S6 backstroke final at the Paralympic Games on Saturday.

The Saskatoon swimmer finished with a time of one minute 22.24 seconds.

China's Yuyan Jiang topped the podium with a world-record time of 1:19.44.

Ellie Marks of the United States, who previously owned the world record, took silver.

Newkirk finished fourth in the women's 50-metre freestyle in Paris and was part of Canada's eighth-place finish in the mixed 4x100-metre medley.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with dystonia at age 13 after her right foot started cramping and spasming uncontrollably. The condition, which affects her movement, balance and coordination, resulted in Newkirk losing the use of her right foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.