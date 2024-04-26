The CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars have announced the re-signing of forward Kalif Young.

The Toronto native averaged 8.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24 games last season. He was also a valued contributor on the defensive end, averaging 1.3 steals and one block in 26 minutes per game.

The reigning CEBL Champion Shooting Stars will open their season on May 24 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. They will play their home opener on June 1 against the Niagara River Lions.