The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have re-signed American Kyree Walker. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over 18 games for Scarborough last season.



Walker, a high school phenom, decided to forego collegiate basketball and signed a training camp roster with the Washington Wizards of the NBA in 2021. He played that season for their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, where he averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 37 games.



The Haywood, California native most recently played for Apes of the Mongolia-MBL averaging 21.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. He becomes the fourth returning player from Scarborough’s 2023 championship team; joining CEBL all-time leading scorer Cat Barber and forwards Kalif Young and Danilo Djuricic on this year’s roster.



The Shooting Stars open training camp May 15. The reigning CEBL Champions play their first game of the season on May 24 at the Canada Life Centre where they will take on the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team welcomes the Niagara River Lions to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on June 1 for their home opener and championship banner drop.