The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have signed Jackson Rowe. The 6-foot-7 forward recently played for Santa Cruz of the NBA G League where he averaged 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30 minutes per game through 49 games.

The Toronto native is no stranger to the CEBL. Rowe played the past two seasons in Ottawa where he averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game over 31 games for the BlackJacks. He was named to the CEBL All-Canadian team in 2023.

Rowe played four seasons at CS Fullerton where he posted a career average 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 block and 0.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per game over 111 games. He was named Big West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017. He was named an All-Big West Honourable Mention honoree in 2018 and 2019. He finished his time with the Titans second all-time in career rebounds (811) and second all-time in career blocks (113) and was named a second-team All-Big West Honoree.

Scarborough begins training camp May 15. Rowe and Hason Ward join 2023 champions Cat Barber, Kalif Young, Danilo Djuricic and Kyree Walker on the Shooting Stars 2024 roster. The reigning CEBL Champions open their season on May 24 at the Canada Life Centre where they will take on the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team welcomes the Niagara River Lions to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on June 1 for their home opener and championship banner drop.