Shorthanded Raptors need depth players to step up against Nets

The Toronto Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Scottie Barnes is OUT vs Brooklyn… and, surprise, so is Fred VanVleet, who will miss tonight’s game due to illness. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 23, 2022

Barnes did not practice on Tuesday, with the team saying he is day-to-day with a left knee sprain.

Banton was downgraded from questionable to out due to a non-Covid illness.

VanVleet will also be unavailable due to an illness.

Raptors have 10 players available tonight:



Guards: Trent, Flynn, Dowtin.



Wings: Anunoby, Young, Hernangomez, Harper.



Bigs: Koloko, Boucher, Birch.



Out: Siakam, VanVleet, Barnes, Achiuwa, Porter, Banton, Champagnie. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 23, 2022

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported Tuesday that the Raptors aren't sure when Barnes hurt his knee, however coach Nick Nurse said he doesn't think it's "terribly bad."

Barnes also suffered an ankle injury against the Miami Heat on Oct. 22 and sat out a rematch with the Heat on Oct. 24.

Barnes, 21, is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 16 games this season.

The Raptors are 9-8 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to host the Nets.

Forwards Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, toe dislocation), Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness) and Pascal Siakam were all previously ruled out for Wednesday's game.

The Raptors will get a starting player back against the Nets, with guard Gary Trent Jr. returning from a hip injury and illness.