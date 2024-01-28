Scotties and Brier fields come into focus with busy day of playdowns

With the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Montana's Brier just around the corner, many provinces across Canada determined their representatives for the national championships on Sunday. See below for the results.

For a full list of all the provincial and territorial results, click HERE.

British Columbia

Team Clancy Grandy will represent BC for the second straight year after her Vancouver foursome hammered Team Corryn Brown in the final, 11-3.

GRANDY BACK FOR BC



Team Clancy Grandy routs @TeamBrownBC in the British Columbia final, 11-3, and will represent the Western province for the second straight year at #STOH2024. pic.twitter.com/dF54H8yeA1 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 28, 2024

The men's final - with a ticket to the Montana's Brier in Regina on the line - will feature Team Catlin Schneider taking on Team Jason Montgomery.

Alberta

The Alberta Scotties is set for Sunday afternoon between the defending champions in Team Kayla Skrlik and Team Selena Sturmay, who were ranked sixth in Canada coming into the bonspiel.

The Alberta men's playdowns takes place next month.

Manitoba

Team Kaitlyn Lawes and Team Beth Peterson are going head-to-head in the final.

The Manitoba men's championship takes place next month.

Northern Ontario

Krista McCarville and her Thunder Bay rink are headed back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for an 11th time after downing Team Krysta Burns, 6-4, in the final.

TO THE SCOTTIES



Thunder Bay's @TeamMcCarville will represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian Championship once again after defeating Team Krysta Burns in final. #STOH2024 pic.twitter.com/UmFXCSFr3U — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 28, 2024

The men's final goes later Sunday.

Ontario

The Ontario Tankard final features Team Glenn Howard, playing with just three players, and Team Jayden King, who have never qualified for the national championship.

On Friday, Team Danielle Inglis punched their first ticket to the Scotties after winning the women's final over Team Carly Howard.

INGLIS WINS ONTARIO @TeamInglis are headed to next month's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary for the first time after defeating Team Carly Howard in the Ontario Scotties final on Friday night.



PLAYDOWNS RESULTS: https://t.co/P8LWKctVGr pic.twitter.com/dCmMxE7T1b — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 27, 2024

Quebec

Team Laurie St-Georges will represent Quebec for a fourth consecutive year after defeating Team Noémie Verreault in the provincial final.

QUEBEC SCOTTIES WINNERS @CurlRockStars will represent Quebec for a fourth consecutive year after defeating Team Noémie Verreault in the provincial final. #STOH2024 pic.twitter.com/wX0YHCxFyB — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 28, 2024

Defending men's champion, Team Felix Asselin, will look to do the same later on Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador

The Calgary Scotties will mark the seventh national championship for Stacie Curtis after she won Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

Team Andrew Symonds won the men's final by beating Team Greg Smith, 7-5.

Prince Edward Island

Team Tyler Smith won the men's final on Saturday.