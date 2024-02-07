The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have signed reigning CEBL MVP Teddy Allen for the 2024 season. Allen had a historic campaign in 2023, writing his name in league record books as he led the inaugural Sea Bears to a conference best 12-8 regular season record.



Allen put up 27.2 points per game, becoming one of just two players to average greater than 25 points in the CEBL since its inception. Despite being known best for his uncanny scoring ability, the league MVP contributed all over the floor. Allen finished the season among the league’s top 10 in nine major statistical categories, including points, assists, defensive rebounds, steals, three-point field goals, free throw percentage and minutes. He led all CEBL guards in average rebounds with 7.9 retrieves per game.



Allen’s MVP season was highlighted by a 42-point performance against his former team, Scarborough on June 2, 2023. That mark, coming against the team that would go on to win the 2023 CEBL Championship, tied the league record for single game scoring. Less than two weeks later, he matched another CEBL single-game high when he sunk nine three-pointers against the defending league champs Brampton Honey Badgers.



“I can’t wait to get back to work with the family in Winnipeg, where we started something extremely special last year. We have the best fans and organization,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”



Off the court, Allen drove the message of togetherness and family, which became the cornerstones of the Sea Bears’ inaugural season persona.



“We are so excited to sign Teddy Buckets back in Winnipeg. His record-breaking season MVP season was an important part of helping us establish the Sea Bears in our first year. Winnipeg showed it loved Teddy and now we see how much Teddy loves Winnipeg. I can’t wait to see him take it to the next level at Canada Life Centre this summer,” said Mike Taylor, Sea Bears head coach and general manager.



“Teddy was a leader and MVP for us in our first year as a franchise and I am excited to see him write his story in Winnipeg.”



Prior to his time in the CEBL, Allen spent time with the Denver Nuggets’ NBA Summer League team and the Wichita Sky Kings of The Basketball League.



He finished out his NCAA career averaging 19.6 points per game with the New Mexico State Aggies and earning the Western Athletic Conference’s prestigious “Player of the Year” title. He’s well-known for his 37-point effort that led the Aggies in a 2022 March Madness upset of the fifth-seeded UConn Huskies. In total, he averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 119 university/college games throughout his time at New Mexico State, Nebraska, West Virginia and Western Nebraska CC.



Allen is currently competing for the Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League, where he was named Player of the Month for December, averaging 23 points per game and leading his team to a 3-1 record.



“Signing Teddy gives us a great starting point to rebuild our roster for the 2024 CEBL season and we love the continuity it provides for our team,” Taylor said.



The Sea Bears open training camp Monday, May 13 at Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg. Their inaugural season tips off May 27 at Canada Life Centre in a matchup against the visiting Vancouver Bandits. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.