Serbia vs. England: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Serbia and England battle to wrap up the opening Group C action on Sunday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Serbia has qualified for its first UEFA European Championship tournament since 2000, and first as the country of Serbia (it participated as part of Yugoslavia in years prior).

Yugoslavia's best finish was fourth place in 1976, but the Serbian national team now tries to write its own story at the tournament. Serbia has qualified for three of the past four FIFA World Cups, and enter this tournament ranked 31st in the FIFA World Rankings.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell did not pick Serbia to advance out of Group C. They knocked off Sweden 3-0 in their final pre-tournament tune-up on June 8.

Their opponent England is a strong tournament favourite after finishing runners-up to Italy at the last tournament in 2021. They enter ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings after a quarter-finals finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Caldwell predicted a a loss in the quarter-finals for England against Spain in this tournament. Always surrounded by high hopes, the English squad has yet to break through for a Euro title entering their 11th qualification at the tournament.

Coach Gareth Southgate has a loaded lineup to contend with, as Caldwell notes: "He's got a lot of pieces, a lot of attacking flair at his disposal," he said.

England capped off their tune-ups with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Iceland, and will look to get on track against Serbia in their tournament opener.

When: Sunday, June 16

Pregame Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 3:00 p.m.. ET/Noon PT

