The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Serbia takes on Switzerland in a Group G match.

Serbia were forced to settle for a draw in their second match and need at least a win to stay alive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After taking a 3-1 lead over Cameroon on Matchday 2, they surrendered two goals, five minutes apart for a 3-3 draw and their first point of the tournament.

Serbia are currently last in the group with an inferior goal differential to Cameroon who also have one point.

Switzerland control their own destiny as they head into the final group-stage game and a victory on Friday will book them a place in the Round of 16.

Resolute defending almost earned them a point in their second game against Brazil, but a sublime strike with a slight deflection from Casemiro ended those hopes in the 83rd minute.

Switzerland sits second in Group G with three points thanks to their opening victory over Cameroon.

