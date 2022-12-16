As reports about Serie A clubs’ interest in Tajon Buchanan increase, TSN can confirm AC Milan, Inter Milan, and current Serie A leaders Napoli are all interested in a move for the 23-year-old Canadian midfielder.

All three clubs made their interest known following Buchanan’s play for Canada at the World Cup.

Following a post-World Cup visit home to Brampton Ont., Buchanan has returned to his current club, Belgium league champions Club Brugge. Buchanan signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Brugge in August 2021, and any move for Buchanan couldn't take place until the European transfer window reopens in January.

Combined, AC Milan and Inter Milan have won 38 Serie A titles, 13 Coppa Italia, and 10 Champions League titles.

Napoli is undefeated in Serie A and sits eight points up on second place AC Milan. The Naples club came into prominence when Diego Maradona joined the team in 1984. Over the past 10 years, Napoli has regularly participated in the UEFA Champions League and won three Coppa Italia.

A potential transfer to one of the Serie A clubs would be another big move for a member of Canada's men's team following Alphonso Davies move to Bayern Munich in 2019, Jonathan David's move to Lille in 2020, and Alistair Johnston's move to Celtic last week.