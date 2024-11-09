MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Shane Smith and Brayden Edwards scored two goals apiece to lead the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 7-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Hurricanes netminder Brady Smith saved 25 of 28 shots.

WHEAT KINGS 5 PATS 2

REGINA - Joby Baumuller had two goals as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Regina Pats.

Matteo Michels, Caleb Hadland and Carter Klippenstein added singles for Brandon.

HITMEN 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

SEATTLE - Oliver Tulk scored the overtime winner to give the Hitmen the win over the Thunderbirds.

Ben Kindel, Carson Wetsch and Hunter Aura scored in regulation for Calgary.

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT - Adam Jecho scored a goal and added an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings topped the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Gavin Hodnett, Marshall Finnie and Miroslav Holinka had the other goals for Edmonton.

AMERICANS 8 SILVERTIPS 6

TRI-CITY - Cash Koch scored twice as the Tri-City Americans outscored the Everett Silvertips.

Carter MacAdams also notched a pair while Max Curran, Jordan Gavin, Gavin Garland and Jake Gudelj had singles for Tri-City.

WILD 5 REBELS 2

WENATCHEE - Evan Friesen scored a goal and added an assist as the Wenatchee Wild defeated the Red Deer Rebels.

Wild goaltender Daniel Hauser stopped 33 of 35 shots.

BLAZERS 4 CHIEFS 2

KAMLOOPS - Layton Feist had a two-point night as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Spokane Chiefs.

Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst kicked out 36 of 38 shots.

ROCKETS 2 BLADES 1

KELOWNA - Tij Iginla knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:52 of the third period as the Rockets edged the Blades.

Rockets netminder Jari Kykkanen made 14 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.