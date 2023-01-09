The Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League are trading Shane Wright to the Windsor Spitfires pending approval of paperwork, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger on Monday.

Not sure what’s out there, but Shane Wright will be heading to Windsor after paperwork has been approved. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2023

Wright, 19, had been re-assigned to the Frontenacs by the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 6, fresh off of his triumph with Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Wright had four goals and three assists for Canada at the World Juniors.

The Spitfires currently sit first in the OHL West Division with a record of 23-9-3-1, while the Frontenacs are third in the East at 17-17-1-1.

Taken with the fourth-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Wright has so far split the current season between the Kraken and their American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds where he scored four times in five games.

In eight games with the Kraken, Wright has registered a goal and an assist in 2022-23, his debut NHL campaign.

The Burlington, Ont., native previously played two seasons with the Frontenacs in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

In 121 OHL games, Wright has notched 71 goals and 89 assists.