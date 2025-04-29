SHAWINIGAN - Yoan Loshing scored twice and added an assist, Jordan Tourigny had a goal and three assists, and the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 5-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday at Centre Gervais Auto.

Matvei Gridin and Louis-Philippe Fontaine also scored for the Cataractes, who reduced their deficit in the best-of-seven semifinal series to 2-1. Julien Lanthier, Vince Elie and Jiri Klimi all chipped in with two assists.

Mael Lavigne and Mathys Dube scored for the Oceanic, who won the first two games at home by 5-1 and 7-0 scores.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Cataractes took a 4-2 lead into the third.

Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday in Shawinigan.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs on Tuesday:

---

WILDCATS 4 HUSKIES 3

(Moncton leads best-of-seven semifinal series 3-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Caleb Desnoyers scored the game-winning goal at 10:20 of the third period as the visiting Moncton Wildcats edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3.

Preston Lounsbury scored twice for the Wildcats, while Dyllan Gill added a single.

Wildcats netminder Mathis Rousseau kicked out 38 of 41 shots.

Alex Carr, Antonin Verreault and Thomas Verdon scored for the Huskies.

Huskies goaltender Samuel Meloche stopped 18 of 22 shots.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Rouyn-Noranda.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.