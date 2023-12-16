HUEZ, France — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury claimed his fifth World Cup medal of the season with bronze in men's dual moguls action on Saturday.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native placed behind two Swedes in Rasmus Stegfeldt and reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg, who earned silver and gold, respectively.

Kingsbury edged Toronto's Louis-David Chalifoux in the small final to take bronze.

Kingsbury has yet to not medal in World Cup competition this season.

The 31-year-old was on a streak of three consecutive gold-medal performances entering Saturday, including a victory in moguls on Friday. Kingsbury took bronze in the season-opening moguls World Cup event.

Saturday's medal made it 84 career World Cup medals for the three-time Olympic medallist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.