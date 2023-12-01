BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Canadian skier Broderick Thompson is in hospital with head injuries after falling Wednesday during training ahead of this weekend's World Cup races in Beaver Creek, Col.

Thompson was airlifted to Denver Health Centre where he is listed in stable condition, according to a statement from Alpine Canada.

Alpine Canada says the 29-year-old from Whistler, B.C. is alert and showing steady improvement.

Canadian national team skier Britt Richardson says she’s spoken with Thompson since the injury and is happy to know he’s on the mend.

"Obviously we're all really sad that he got injured there, but I hear he's stable and he's doing better and he's been improving the past couple of days,” said Richardson, who’s skiing in the giant slalom World Cup races this weekend in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

“We hope to see that trend continue and yeah, we're just sending him all positive vibes and love to him."

Thompson has been a member of Canada's ski team since 2015. He competed at both the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea and the 2022 Games in Beijing.

In 2021, he placed third in the super-G at Beaver Creek, his only podium finish on the World Cup tour.

He is the younger brother of Olympic ski cross champion Marielle Thompson.

Canada’s Sarah Bennett, who’s also competing in Mont-Tremblant this weekend, says it’s hard to watch a fellow skier get injured, especially when the head is involved.

“The speed boys are just so hardcore and it happens so much, it's hard for us to watch,” said Bennett. “Especially for their parents, I feel for them to have to hear news like that.

"To know that he's in recovery and he's doing way better is really good to hear.”

Friday's downhill race at Beaver Creek was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

It marked the third speed-race postponement by weather this season after two downhills in the area of Zermatt, Switzerland, couldn't be staged on Nov. 11 and 12 due to high wind.

The Beaver Creek crew is working to prepare the Birds of Prey course for another downhill race Saturday, provided the weather holds. There's also a super-G event slated for Sunday.'

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

With files from The Associated Press.