Slovakia, Romania level after first half at UEFA Euro 2024

Slovakia and Romana traded goals and head into halftime tied 1-1 in the final Group E matchday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Duda gave Slovakia the lead in the 24th minute when he headed home a perfectly placed cross from Juraj Kucka for the first goal of the match.

Romania evened the score in the 35th minute when Nicolae Stanciu was taken down in the box. They were awarded a penalty and Razvan Marin made no mistake, levelling the score prior to the first half whistle.

Slovakia held a 56-44 advantage in possession but Romania doubled their shots on goal 4-2 through the first 45 minutes.

Belgium and Ukraine are scoreless at the half in the other Group E matchup.

All four teams in the group entered Wednesday’s matches with four points. Romania entered the day with the highest goals for (three) and tied with Belgium for the best goal differential (+1).