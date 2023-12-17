ROME (AP) — The 18-year-old center back Jan-Carlo Simic had a debut to remember for AC Milan, scoring 17 minutes after he came on for an injured teammate in a 3-0 win over neighboring Monza at the San Siro on Sunday.

Simic was mobbed by his teammates after redirecting in a cross from Rafael Leão late in the first half, having been unexpectedly thrust into action following an injury to Tommaso Pobega.

While he was born in Germany and began his career there, Simic has represented Serbia up to the under-19 level. His idol is former Milan captain Paolo Maldini.

“I watched videos of him when I was a little kid,” Simic said. “It's an honor to be here.”

Tijjani Reijnders and Noah Okafor also scored for third-place Milan, which moved within five points of second-place Juventus, which was held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday. Serie A leader Inter Milan, which is a point ahead of Juventus, visits Lazio later Sunday.

In a solid performance for the Rossoneri after getting eliminated from the Champions League, United States international Christian Pulisic also rattled the crossbar with a long-range shot and goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a difficult save on a shot from Monza standout Andrea Colpani.

It was the first time the two clubs met since the death in June of Silvio Berlusconi, the longtime Milan president who then bought Monza, which is still run by former Milan vice president Adriano Galliani.

Reijnders dribbled through Monza’s defense before slotting in to give Milan an early advantage. The Netherlands midfielder also set up Okafor’s goal midway through the second half.

Okafor then also exited with an apparent injury.

MOTTA BEATS MOURINHO

Bologna coach Thiago Motta got the better of his mentor as his team beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 2-0 to surge up into fourth place and the Champions League spots.

Motta played under Mourinho when Inter Milan won a treble of titles in 2010.

Roma was missing Romelu Lukaku, who was suspended, and Paulo Dybala, who was injured. The Giallorossi dropped down to seventh.

Nikola Moro put Bologna ahead toward the end of the first half by finishing off a swift counterattack. Then a cross from Lewis Ferguson produced an own-goal from Rasmus Kristensen after the break.

Bologna has not played in Europe since featuring in the Intertoto Cup in 2002.

Before kickoff, family members of Sinisa Mihajlovic were invited onto the field to mark the one-year anniversary of the former Bologna coach's death from leukemia.

Bologna fans also chanted Mihajlovic's name in the closing minutes.

BERARDI'S BRACE

Lucas Beltran scored a late goal with the help of a deflection in Fiorentina's 1-0 win over Hellas Verona as the Viola moved into sixth.

Also, Domenico Berardi struck twice as Sassuolo came back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw at Udinese.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer