Becki Tweed will stay on as Angel City's permanent head coach, the National Women's Soccer League side announced Thursday.

Tweed took over the club as its interim boss in June upon the firing of Freya Coombe. Under Tweed, the club went 8-2-5 across all competitions and reached the playoffs for the first time.

"I'm really proud to be staying with Angel City,” the Bristol, England native said in a statement. “I am most excited to have the opportunity to pick up where we left off. We aren't starting over. We are continuing to build and have unfinished business. We have created a strong foundation, and now our expectations are higher. Serving as the head coach of Angel City is a one-of-a-kind opportunity because of what the club stands for and what it brings to women's sports globally. The on-field product is as important to us as what we are building off the field, and as a squad we are committed to results moving forward."

Angel City was eliminated in the NWSL quarter-finals by OL Reign, 1-0, on Oct. 20.

Prior to joining the team ahead of last season, Tweed served as an assistant with NJ/NY Gotham.