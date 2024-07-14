Argentina, Colombia in scoreless deadlock at half in Copa America final

Argentina and Colombia are scoreless after the first half with both nations battling to be the 2024 Copa America champion on Sunday.

The game was delayed an hour and 15 minutes as fans breached the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and officials had trouble taking control of the situation.

Lionel Messi had the best chance to open the scoring for Argentina when he had time and space in front of the net, but his shot was deflected right into the hands of Colombia goaltender Camilo Vargas.

Colombia controlled the pace of the half, outshooting Argentina 8-3 with four shots on net while controlling the ball 52 per cent of the time.

Colombia enter the final after defeating Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday in the semis while Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to punch their ticket into the final.

Argentina is trying to become the first back-to-back champions of Copa America since Chile won in 2015 and 2016. A win by Argentina will put them by themselves for the most championships in the tournament's history with 16.

Colombia is looking for their second Copa America title and first since 2001 and are participating in their third Copa America final.