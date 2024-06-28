MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team's last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.

Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa America matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Scaloni also can't attend the post-match news conference.

Defending Copa America champion Argentina has already secured a berth in the knockout stages.

Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at the right time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation.

Canada's players publicly complained about Argentina's late return for the second half of their match on June 20.

Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.

