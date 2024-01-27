MILAN (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik could have cost Juventus dearly.

Juventus was held to 1-1 by relegation-threatened Empoli on Saturday after Milik was sent off in the 18th minute. Massimiliano Allegri’s team could lose the Serie A lead.

The Bianconeri inched two points clear of second-placed Inter but the Nerrazzurri have played two matches fewer — because of their Italian Super Cup triumph — and visit Fiorentina on Sunday.

Milik will also be suspended when Juventus goes to Inter next weekend.

Dušan Vlahović gave 10-man Juventus the lead early in the second half with his sixth goal in four league matches but substitute Tommaso Baldanzi levelled to help Empoli inch to within a point of safety.

It was another impressive result for Empoli following last week’s 3-0 win over Monza in new coach David Nicola’s debut.

Third-placed AC Milan hosted Bologna later.

Juventus was looking for an eighth straight win to move four points clear of Inter, albeit having played two matches more than the Nerazzurri.

Milik was somewhat of a surprise starter, having started just four previous league matches this season and it was perhaps a desire to prove what he could do that contributed to a moment of madness early on.

Trying to atone for a poor first touch that had seen him lose the ball, Milik went sliding in on Alberto Cerri, catching the Empoli forward on his ankle.

It was dangerous and even more needless as it was in midfield, with no goalscoring threat.

Milik was initially shown a yellow card but the referee was told to look at it again by the video assistant referee and, after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, he changed the card to red.

Empoli forced a couple of saves from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny but the Bianconeri had the best opportunity on the stroke of halftime. Emanuel Gyasi gave the ball away and Fabio Miretti intercepted but blasted over from a tricky angle.

It was 10-man Juventus which took the lead five minutes after the break when a corner was flicked down by Federico Gatti, ricocheted off Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli and came to Vlahović to net his 12th goal of the season.

However, Empoli levelled when Sebastiano Luperto rolled the ball across just outside the area and Baldanzi drilled it into the bottom right corner.

FIGHT FOR FOURTH

Atalanta kept up its push for a spot in next season’s Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over lowly Udinese.

Charles De Ketelaere set up both first-half goals for Aleksey Miranchuk and Gianluca Scamacca as Atalanta cruised to a fifth straight home win.

Atalanta moved into fourth place, two points above Fiorentina and three ahead of Lazio. Udinese remained a point above the drop zone.

