Austria and Poland head to halftime in Berlin with everything still to play for at UEFA Euro 2024, deadlocked at 1-1 in Berlin.

Gernot Trauner's early marker was cancelled out by Krzysztof Piatek on the half-hour.

Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski started the match on the bench with the Barcelona striker still recovering from a thigh injury.

With both teams knowing a loss will end their tournament hopes, Austria grabbed the early initiative.

In the fifth, a nice bit of passing between Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic gave the Polish backline pause, but did not result in a real scoring chance.

Austria's attacking intent was rewarded in the ninth. Flooding the box for a Phillipp Mwene throw, the ball came to Trauner at the near post who headed home with aplomb. Wojciech Szczesny had no chance on the play.

Austria continued their dominance for much of the half with only the occasional Poland sortie into the Austria area. But Austria couldn't turn their dominance into a second goal and were made to pay for it with one of Poland's only good chances of the half.

In the 30th, Austria made a mess of Polish possession in the area. After Trauner blocked an initial shot, the ball fell for Piatek to hammer home from close range and even things up at 1-1.

Late in the half, another bright Austria run was snuffed out when Sabitzer shot was blocked before it could trouble Szczesny. Minutes later, the Borussia Dortmund man pulled a shot from distance just outside the near post.

Both winners on Matchday 1, France takes on the Netherlands in the other Group D match later on Friday.