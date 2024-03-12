BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona returned to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in four years with a 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday.

Fermín López, João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as it advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago.

Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli, which couldn't repeat its last-eight appearance from last season.

Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage the last two years and hadn't reached the quarterfinals since 2019-20, when it lost to Bayern Munich.

“It was an incredible night,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “It had been four years since this club was where it deserves to be. We have to enjoy this moment.”

The Champions League could be Barcelona's last realistic chance for a title this season. It was eliminated in the Copa del Rey and trails Spanish league leader Real Madrid by seven points.

Barcelona struggled to keep Napoli from threatening after taking the early lead at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, making his 100th UEFA appearance, was tested often by Napoli's attack.

Barcelona had a few chances to increase its lead on counterattacks before Lewandowski sealed the win from close range in the 83rd after an assist by substitute Roberto.

López put the hosts ahead with a shot from the middle of the area in the 15th minute after a low cross by Raphinha, who also set up Cancelo's goal two minutes later. The Brazil forward hit the post from inside the area and the ball bounced back for an easy strike by Cancelo.

Napoli got on the board in the 30th with Rrahmani finding the net with a low left-footed shot for his first European goal.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal had a goal disallowed for offside in the 68th.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández still couldn’t count on several players because of injuries, including Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Ferran Torres.

Xavi played with 17-year-old Pau Cubarsí as a central defender, and the teenager was named the man of the match as he helped contain Napoli's attack.

The other teams that have advanced to the last eight include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

