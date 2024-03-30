BERLIN (AP) — Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick scored late for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga and avoid its first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Leverkusen was heading toward the end of its German record 38-game unbeaten run in its first game since coach Xabi Alonso confirmed he’s staying at the club, when Andrich equalized in the 88th minute and Schick scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Maximilian Beier stunned the home team by scoring with Hoffenheim’s first chance in the 33rd after playing a one-two with Wout Weghorst, but Leverkusen’s relentless pressure eventually paid off.

It kept Leverkusen on course for its first ever Bundesliga title and stretched its record unbeaten run to 39 games. Leverkusen hasn’t lost since the final day of last season, 3-0 at Bochum.

Leverkusen extended its lead over Bayern Munich to 13 points before the 11-time defending champion hosts Borussia Dortmund in “der Klassiker” later.

Leverkusen’s victory also ensured Champions League qualification for next season. Alonso’s team can no longer finish below fourth place. Seven rounds remain after this weekend. Leverkusen needs four more wins to be sure of the title.

Also, Freiburg routed Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 away in its first game since Christian Streich announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Wolfsburg enjoyed a 2-0 win at 10-man Werder Bremen in Ralph Hasenhüttl ’s debut as coach. Both teams finished a man down after goal-scorer Maxence Lacroix was sent off late.

Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Union Berlin 0-0 and Mainz held Leipzig to 0-0.

