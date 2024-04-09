Eric Dier wants to be in Germany this summer.

The Bayern Munich defender says that his play has warranted selection to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad at June's Euro 2024.

The Sporting academy product joined the Bundesliga giants in January after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Since the World Cup, I wouldn't say that I've had any dip in form," Dier told Gary Neville on his The Overlap podcast. "I'm playing the best football of my career since [Antonio] Conte came [as manager of Spurs in 2021] and I've carried it on since. People think that I'm 37 or something, but I'm 30 years old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime."

Since joining Bayern, Dier has made 10 appearances, including eight starts, and averaged 76.1 minutes a match.

Internationally, Dier has been capped 49 times by England and has appeared at a Euro and two World Cups, but hasn't received a call-up since 2022.

Dier told Neville that he has earned another call.

"I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I'm that level of a player,"

Bayern, second in the Bundesliga and 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, visits Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals.