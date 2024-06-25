Belgium faces Ukraine in Group E finale at UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Belgium were upset in their opening game, but a bounce-back victory has them poised to advance to the knockout stage at UEFA Euro 2024 as they face Ukraine, who also have their eyes on the Round of 16.

Catch Belgium vs. Ukraine LIVE on Wednesday with coverage getting underway at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. on TSN1/3/4, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

All four Group E teams enter the final matchday with three points

A single point will be enough to send Belgium into the knockout stage of the tournament, while Ukraine needs a win to guarantee themselves more games in Germany.

Belgium entered the tournament as favourites to win Group E and book a spot in the playoff round, but an opening 1-0 loss to Slovakia dented those hopes right out of the gate.

Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne found the net as Belgium responded to win their second game 2-0 against Romania.

"We have passion, we have energy,” said De Bruyne. “If we could have more possession that would be better, but I will put everything in. What's important is that we're creating chances and those situations. Yes, we could be finishing them off a bit better, but the important thing is that we're making them."

Belgium has reached the quarter-finals of the past two European Championships, including winning their group at UEFA Euro 2020.

"If we win our next game, we're through,” said Belgium defender Arthur Theate. “All matches in a EURO are effectively knockout games. You have almost no margin for error. We lost one [game], and we were bottom of our group until [we beat Romania]. It's our job to give it our all and to go as far as possible [in the competition]."

Ukraine also opened the tournament with a loss, they fell 3-0 to Romania in their first game before picking up three points in a 2-1 triumph over Slovakia.

Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk have done the scoring for Ukraine thus far at the European Championship.

"We will need to do something incredible to get points against a team of this standard,” said Yaremchuk. “I really hope it will be Ukraine's day and not Belgium's. They will be highly motivated. There is some pressure on them, and it can make them play more aggressive and open football."

Ukraine will be looking for a place in the knockout stage for the second tournament in a row, as they made the Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2020 as one of the best third place teams.

Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio is suspended for the match, while they will lose Orel Mangala and Tielemans for the Round of 16 if either is booked and they advance.

Yukhym Konoplya, Yaremchuk will miss the next match for Ukraine if they are cautioned and the team reaches the knockout stage.

This is the first international meeting between Belgium and Ukraine.