Belgium vs. Romania: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Powerhouse Belgium is looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking opening loss as they take on Romania as UEFA Euro 2024 continues on Saturday.

Belgium is coming off a 1-0 loss to Slovakia that saw Slovak forward Ivan Schranz score in the seventh minute.

Star Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku appeared to score the equalizer twice in the match but both goals were disallowed on VAR.

Belgium has exited in the quarter-finals in consecutive tournaments, still looking to replicate a best finish of runners-up in the 1980 tournament.

Romania is coming off a solid 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their opener on Monday.

The Romanians received goals from Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, and Denis Dragus despite Ukraine have possession of the ball 68 per cent of the match.

The win over Ukraine was only Romania's second win at this tournament in the country's history.

Romania has qualified for five tournaments, and advanced out of the group stage just once - in 2000, when they were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals.

