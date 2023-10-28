BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Philip Billing scored a wonder goal from around 40 yards (meters) on Saturday to earn Bournemouth a 2-1 win over Burnley and its first Premier League victory of the season.

The Denmark midfielder collected the ball just inside Burnley’s half, took a couple of touches then — from a central position — lobbed back-pedaling goalkeeper James Trafford for a goal celebrated wildly inside the Vitality Stadium.

Few will have enjoyed it more than Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, whose job was coming under pressure after arriving in the offseason and failing to win any of his first nine league games in charge.

It looked like Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez might have denied Iraola the much-needed result when he shot into the corner in the 88th minute. After a VAR check that lasted more than five minutes — and drew cries of “this is embarrassing” by fans — the goal was scrubbed off.

Charlie Taylor smashed home a bouncing ball home from the edge of the area to put Burnley 1-0 ahead but the left back was dispossessed in the lead-up to Bournemouth’s equalizer.

Antoine Semenyo pinched the ball off Taylor in the middle of Burnley’s half, advanced to the edge of the area and slotted a low finish into the far corner.

Bournemouth climbed out of the bottom three and Burnley dropped to next-to-last place.

