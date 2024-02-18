Bologna remains in contention for Champions League place with a win at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Bologna remained in contention for a Champions League place with a 2-1 comeback victory at Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

Oussama El Azzouzi and Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bologna after Gustav Isasksen had given Lazio an early advantage.

Bologna’s fourth straight victory moved it back into fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Lazio remained eighth.

Lazio complained to league officials about the early lunchtime kickoff coming four days after a victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Fiorentina was held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli in a Tuscan derby and Udinese and Cagliari also drew 1-1.

Later, AC Milan had a chance to leapfrog Juventus into second place with a win at neighboring Monza; and Roma was visiting Frosinone.

