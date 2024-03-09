ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Minnesota United rallied for a wild 3-2 victory over Orlando City on Sunday night.

Hlongwane found the net with an assist from Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi.

Duncan McGuire gave Orlando City the lead 14 seconds into the match, scoring the club's first goal of the season.

Teemu Pukki answered in the fourth minute, stealing the ball from Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and scoring from a tough angle to pull Minnesota United even.

Pukki found the net again in the 38th minute when he took a pass from Robin Lod and scored, giving the visiting side a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

McGuire, who scored 13 goals last year in his rookie season, scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute with an assist from Martin Ojeda.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for Minnesota United (2-0-1).

Gallese finished with one save for Orlando City (0-2-1) — off to a rough start after finishing second to FC Cincinnati in the race for the Supporters' Shield last season.

Minnesota United returns home to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play Atlanta United on March 17.

