Brazil, Uruguay scoreless at halftime of Copa America quarterfinal match

Uruguay and Brazil are scoreless through the first 45 minutes of play in their Copa America quarterfinal match from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The Brazilians were the only side to record a shot on net in three attempts. Uruguay attempted four shots but none were able to test keeper Alisson.

There were no shortage of good chances however, as both Uruguay’s Darwin Nunes and Brazil’s Raphinha traded potential scoring opportunities in the 35th and 36th minute, respectively.

The lone substitution of the first half came in the 33rd minute when Uruguay’s star centreback Ronald Araujo went down with a serious leg injury. Jose Gimenez was subbed on to replace the Barcelona defender.

The possession stats were split down the middle at 50 per cent, while the Uruguayans committed 12 fouls to Brazil’s five.